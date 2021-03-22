NCAA Heavyweight National Wrestling Champion Teases Interest in WWE

The NCAA Heavyweight National wrestling champion continued to express an interest in joining WWE over the weekend. Gable Steveson, who won the heavyweight title at the 2021 NCAA Championships on Saturday, posted to Twitter after to tag none other than Vince McMahon. You can see his post below.

In addition to being the Division 1 National champion, Steveson is a two-time Big Ten Conference champion and a two–time All-American. He is currently attending the University of Minnesota. He has previously expressed an interest in the company and is friends with Brock Lesnar.

No public response from Vince yet.