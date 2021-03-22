wrestling / News
NCAA Heavyweight National Wrestling Champion Teases Interest in WWE
The NCAA Heavyweight National wrestling champion continued to express an interest in joining WWE over the weekend. Gable Steveson, who won the heavyweight title at the 2021 NCAA Championships on Saturday, posted to Twitter after to tag none other than Vince McMahon. You can see his post below.
In addition to being the Division 1 National champion, Steveson is a two-time Big Ten Conference champion and a two–time All-American. He is currently attending the University of Minnesota. He has previously expressed an interest in the company and is friends with Brock Lesnar.
No public response from Vince yet.
Your 2021 Heavyweight National Champion! #TheOne pic.twitter.com/w17XASnnNc
— Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) March 21, 2021
— Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) March 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Jokes About Charly Caruso Getting Pulled From TV During Talking Smack (Video)
- Pitch Reportedly Made Regarding New Direction For RETRIBUTION
- Kurt Angle On Vince McMahon Calling An Audible During WWE Debut Match, Giving Mae Young An Angle Slam
- Daniel Bryan Reveals the Dream Matchups That Interest Him in AEW, ROH, NXT & NJPW