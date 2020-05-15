NCAA Wrestler Gable Steveson Tweets and Deletes That He Will ‘Rule WWE’

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NCAA wrestler Gable Steveson recently tweeted and later deleted a post saying that he would rule WWE soon.

Steveson, who competes out of the University of Minnesota, was the favorite to win the NCAA heavyweight title this year before the event was cancelled. He’s considered the greatest high school wrestler from the state. As a freshman, he placed second in the NCAA. He also could have made the Olympic team this year, although he wouldn’t have been the favorite.

It should be noted that Steveson has trained with Brock Lesnar in the past and knows Paul Heyman. When he was in high school, it was considered that his future included multiple NCAA titles, the Olympics and then a future in pro wrestling or MMA.