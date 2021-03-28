wrestling / News
NCAA Wrestling Champion Gable Steveson Teases ‘Big Announcement Coming Tomorrow’
March 28, 2021
– As previously reported, University of Minnesota amateur wrestler Gable Steveson had his eyes on eventually joining WWE. About a week ago, he tagged WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in a tweet. Earlier today, he also teased via Twitter that he has a “big announcement coming tomorrow.”
At 20 years old, Steveson is the reigning NCAA Division I National champion, a two-time Big Ten Conference champion, and a two-time All-American. You can view his recent tweets below.
Your 2021 Heavyweight National Champion! #TheOne pic.twitter.com/w17XASnnNc
— Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) March 21, 2021
— Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) March 22, 2021
Big Announcement coming tomorrow 👀
— Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) March 28, 2021
