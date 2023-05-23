NCL.36 Let The Cannons Fly 4 Full Results 05.20.2023: 8-Man Scramble Headliner Match, More

The NCL.36 Let The Cannons Fly 4 show was hosted by NORTH Wrestling NCL on May 20 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. You can find the complete results (couresy of Fightful) and some highlights below.

* NORTH Tag Team Championship Match: Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) defeated Crashboat (Jack Bandicoot & Jake Silver) and Boisterous Behaviour (Leon Slater & Man Like Dereiss)

* Natalie Sykes defeated Raven Creed

* Joe Kessler & Joe Wade defeated Myles Kayman & Vusyk

* Ultraviolent Championship Match: Clint Margera defeated Gary Jay

* Landed Gentry (Zeo Knox & Benji) defeated Rory Coyle & Joe Hendry

* NORTH Championship Match: Liam Slater defeated Jet Martial

* Leon Slater defeated Man Like Dereiss, Saxon Huxley, Amir Jordan, Will Kroos, Jack Bandicoot, Gene Munny, and Ace Matthews

