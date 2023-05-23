wrestling / News
NCL.36 Let The Cannons Fly 4 Full Results 05.20.2023: 8-Man Scramble Headliner Match, More
The NCL.36 Let The Cannons Fly 4 show was hosted by NORTH Wrestling NCL on May 20 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. You can find the complete results (couresy of Fightful) and some highlights below.
* NORTH Tag Team Championship Match: Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) defeated Crashboat (Jack Bandicoot & Jake Silver) and Boisterous Behaviour (Leon Slater & Man Like Dereiss)
* Natalie Sykes defeated Raven Creed
* Joe Kessler & Joe Wade defeated Myles Kayman & Vusyk
* Ultraviolent Championship Match: Clint Margera defeated Gary Jay
* Landed Gentry (Zeo Knox & Benji) defeated Rory Coyle & Joe Hendry
* NORTH Championship Match: Liam Slater defeated Jet Martial
* Leon Slater defeated Man Like Dereiss, Saxon Huxley, Amir Jordan, Will Kroos, Jack Bandicoot, Gene Munny, and Ace Matthews
Never ask a wrestler to help you get in the loft pic.twitter.com/POdsG0ZGBi
— Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) May 20, 2023
Another fantastic night @NORTH_NCL! New tag Champs, a new number one contender and I finally got my photo with @IMPACTWRESTLING Digital Media Champion @joehendry pic.twitter.com/aJv94bIvol
— Joe Kirwin (@JoeKirwin) May 20, 2023
