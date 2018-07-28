NeoFight Pro: The Brave and the Bro Results 7.27.18: Matt Riddle Competes

Credit Adam Cardoza and Pwinsider.com:

This is NeoFight’s second show, building off a weird and fun first show that featured a rare appearance by Jervis Cottonbelly, a stellar Joe Gacy vs Tracy Williams match, missing cartoon animals, and the retirement of Daniel Montgomery Yost in a ring surrounded by stuffed animals. This show promises to up the weird. It’s a late start but live band “The Mystery Men” keep the room active with some lucha-inspired surf rock.

The Double Danger Scramble: Last time, this was a 6-way match with a lot of confusion about the rules. This time out, the promotion included an EIGHT-PAGE rule book to every member of the audience and referee David James Markham, plus a scoreboard for the crowd to keep track of the falls. The most important rule is that the first participant to score two falls wins. An additional important rule is that if any takes two falls, they will be ejected from the match and subject to humiliation later in the show. More on that later.

Participants include: Johnny Jager, Juke Joint Lucas Calhoun, Bobby Orlando and his stuffed goat, Bobby Jr, THE Henrick, Griffin McElroy of Young Dumb N’ Broke (YDNB), Trooper Audubon, Elijah Proctor, Wes “Danger” Rogers, A trio of Donuts (with names like “Sweets McBearclaw and Jerry Sprinkles”). From here, it’s a cluster of chaos. Henrick gets a quick fall on Elijah but brags too hard, leading all the other participants to superkick and pin him at once, bring the match into the danger zone of victory very quick for most participants. Everyone starts ganging up on the Donuts, who seem to be the easiest pickings in this fight. Some silliness with Orlando’s stuffed goat and Calhoun. CZW’s Impact players arrive (Ryan Remington, Tommy Becker, Dave Segan). They cut a promo and hit the ring to triple team Calhoun. Referee David James Markham checks the rules and decides his family’s honor has been offended (Rule #15) so he enters the match himself. He teams up with Calhoun to clean house, who then hits a one-inch heart punch on Markham to get his second fall and win the match. This was chaos. This was fun. This felt super fast and never outstayed it’s welcome and got the crowd worked up.

Winner: Juke Joint Lucas Calhoun

Francis Kaspin vs The Number One Brian Johnson: Kaspin is out of wXw in Germany. Johnson is a student of ROH. On the mic, Johnson says he is gonna put away Kaspin with his clothesline and make him a one and done. A long feeling out process here with some solid technical graps. Kaspin tries to speed things up and goes for some slick pins but Johnson slows it down and starts working the back and neck in a VERY long heat segment. Kaspin won’t quit so Johnson starts going from some sneaky pins. The ref is wise to it though. Johnson finally goes for his vaunted clothesline but Kaspin ducks, rolls up and bridges for the pin. I thought this match told a good story but it too long at several point. That said, I was impressed with what I saw from Kaspin here and it demonstrated some more of the solid technical wrestling this show will feature later.

Winner: Francis Kaspin

Young Dumb & Broke (Charlie Tiger & Ellis Taylor) w/ Valentina Valasquez & Griffin McCoy vs The Beach Bums (Freddy Flamingo & TJ Crawford) vs Food Fighters (Kaiju’s BurgerBear and Unicorn Party): This is a first round match in NeoFight’s tag title tournament. The Kaiju’s are destroying everyone to start but YDNB use their outside numbers, forcing the Beach Bums and Kaiju to ally against the kids. Cute comedy spot where the Bums and Kaiju clash with their Magic Conch Shell and Magic Onion Ring. YDNB does a good job trying for opportunistic falls around the comedy spots. Kung Fu Chicken Noodle arrives to help on the outside as Unicorn Party hits a splash for the win. This was goofy but fun stuff. YDNB have a lot of promise as a faction.

Winner: Food Fighters

Hallowicked vs “Detective” Jimmy Lloyd: Lloyd is still trying to figure out the mystery of the disappearance of cartoon wrestle “The Scuba Chicken” from the last NeoFight show. But right now he wants a handshake from his opponent. Hallowicked doesn’t care. Lloyd is getting thrown around a lot to start, including the posts and ringside barrier. Most of the rest is a lot of heat on Lloyd and a few brief comebacks. Hallowicked with a brutal top rope double stomp from halfway across the ring and turns him inside out with a big boot. Lloyd hits an electric chair Alabama slam and senton for a cool near fall. Lloyd finally puts Wicked down with a cradle driver and gets his handshake from a fallen foe. The last few minutes of this fight were good but Lloyd and Wicked really didn’t feel like they clicked for the first several minutes of this. The crowd seemed mostly dead for this one as well.

Winner: Jimmy Lloyd

KC Navarro vs. Loren Armitage vs. Green Ant: At the first move, Frankie Pickard & valet Adrianna Mosely hit the ring. They are upset that, following his double-loss in last show’s Double Danger Scramble, he was humiliated by Emil Jay and branded with the moniker “God of Donuts” He wants to beat people up so he inserts himself into the match and we have ourselves a 4-way. This is a fast-paced affair with everyone trading high-flying moves, dives and kicks. Finally, the Donut Trio hits the ring to beat up Pickard but he hulks up and destroys them. KC makes that feeling of victory short lived with a ddt and top rope splash and Pickard is pinned. This was fast and fun and the crowd picked up on that “God of Donuts” chant real quick.

Winner: KC Navarro

Shark Sabre Junior (w/ Tulpa) vs. Jordan Oliver (w/ YDNB): Let’s get this out of the way, Shark Sabre Junior is an inflatable shark in a ZSJ vest. For over a month, Oliver and Shark have been sparring on Twitter (seriously, go look) and this is the big showdown. Tulpa is in the ring acting as a sort of coach and puppet master for the shark (making this a slightly different affair than most “blow-up doll” matches you’ve seen on the net). Oliver wants to pop the shark with a needle but his crew appears to have lost it (also It’s against the rules). From here, Oliver and the Shark have a wild back and forth match, with multiple dives, near falls, interference from YDNB, reversals, yelling, chops, flips, more near falls, and finally the Hammerhead Lock that causes Oliver to tap out. Look, you’re either gonna love this or hate this. I thought it was a LOT of fun. The crowd was pretty energetic for this match, singing “Ohhhhhh Shark Sabre Junior” at points. Oliver did a great job, bumping around the ring like a madman. He’s had some good matches for CZW as of late but he was clearly into this story and having a lot of fun here. I’m sure video of this will surface (oh god, because it’s a shark) at some point so get your popcorn (or beer to cry into) and click “play”.

Winner: Shark Sabre Junior

John Silver vs. Jonathan Gresham: I was pretty excited for this match when it was announced a few days and I got pretty much what I expected. A good slow burn of a contest. Gresham bends Silver in a million different ways. The Meatman battles back with strikes and finishes Gresham with a running knee. A Solid mid-length match from these two but probably could have clicked better with a hotter crowd, which was tiring out as it was 10:30pm by this point. I’m looking forward to seeing this again on video.

Winner: John Silver

(Intermission – The Mystery Men play a few more songs)

Joe Gacy vs. Logan Easton LaRoux: They start hot after Gacy rips off Logan’s sweater and elbow drops it. An enraged LaRoux pounces with strikes. Gacy pounces in return and brings out the family-friendly weapons, blasting Logan with a first base, a rubber chicken and his own wrist tape. They battle through the crowd, LaRoux upending as many chairs as possible because the crowd should be standing for him. They settle into some solid in-ring work, with Gacy trying to hit his handspring cutter and Logan going for subs and cheap pins. Gacy finally hits that cutter for the pin! Fun match that clicked with the remaining crowd. I’d really like to see Gacy working outside the Philly circle sometime in the near future.

Winner: Joe Gacy

Lucha Showcase Match: Arez vs. Mr Iguana: This is the northeast debut for both of these luchadors from Mexico. It is a fast- paced contest with all the flips, ranas, and armdrags you could ask for. Mr Iguana has some good schtick going as an iguana (excellent facial expressions). The strikes get harder as Arez tries to chop down his green foe. Arez with a moonsault to the outside, transitioning right into a crucifix lawn dart into the apron. Iguana with a really cool corkscrew famouser. They are busting out some heavy artillery at the end here. Arez with a flipping chokeslam driver to finish this off. I enjoyed the hell out of this match and the crowd did too.

Winner: Arez

The Golden Pinkie Society (Benji Banks & Victor Griff) vs. The Gymnasty Boys (Timmy Lou Retton & White Mike) vs. The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude & Rob Killjoy w/ Coach Mikey): This is the other first round tag title tournament match. The Gymnasties and Ugly Ducklings have an intense and long standing rivalry on the indies. This existing chemistry is in full swing any time they are able to get the bigger men of the GPS down. That said, Benji Banks is a huge man that lays out both other teams often and with ease. They go hard at each other and Coach Mikey keeps the energy up at ringside, despite the late hour (pushing 11:45 with the main event still to go). Dropping Banks, White Mike almost pins Griff with a falcon arrow. Retton with a moonsault double stomp to Banks’ back. Yow. Good back and forth with each team almost closing it out. Ducks with a monkey flip cannonball on Retton for a close 2. Ducks with an electric chair double knees combo on Griff for the pin. This was wild and the crowd stayed with it. It’s gonna be the Ducks vs Kaiju for the NeoFight Pro tag titles at a future show.

Matt Riddle vs. “Brave” Billy Avery: Before the match, they realize there’s no ref assigned to the contest. In a callback to the previous show, the NeoFight Pro panda mascot arrives to help out….except this time, it’s ambushed with a chair by a vengeful Daniel Montgomery Yost, who returns from retirement to insert himself into the match as the referee.

A confident Avery kicks away Riddle’s handshake and this is a huuuuuge mistake. Riddle beats on Avery almost as bad as he did James Ellsworth back in New Orleans a few months back. The stick-like and now very chop-red Avery suddenly screams and Riddle is on top NO MORE. Several strikes, clotheslines, chokeslams and throws later, Riddle is struggling to get to his feet. The bro battles back but Yost begins to interject himself on Avery behalf, counting slow, missing submissions and cutting off dive attempts. Riddle takes it to the crowd and gets the crowd into chopping Avery’s chest even further into a state of meat salad. Riddle with a top rope Brostone on Avery but Yost just won’t get in position. Riddle gets Avery up for the Bro 2 Sleep but Yost pulls Billy down, rolling up Riddle for a lightning fast three count. Avery and Yost don’t get out of there fast enough so an enraged Riddle powerbombs them to hell, grabs the Mic and says he may have lost but he’s still the Bro. This was a crazy main event, with plenty of good story work from all involved.

Winner: Brave Billy Avery

Overall, this was a good show but it was also a VERY LONG show. It started late and a few of the matches in the first half went WAY too long. An earlier start time and some aggressive enforcement of match length could have probably helped out here (no time limits were ever announced). Better weather and traffic in the area seemed to keep some of the pre-sale crowd away as well. I’m very much looking forward to their third show as this is a blend of good indy wrestling, weird Chikara/Kaiju stuff and a general ethos of having the most fun possible.