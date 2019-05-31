Netflix Announces Season Three Premiere Date For GLOW

Netflix has announced that the third season of their hit series GLOW will debut on August 9, and have debuted a trailer that you can see below. GLOW premiered in 2017 and stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Marc Maron, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens (Awesome Kong) and Jackie Tohn. The third season will be set in Las Vegas. It is set in the 1980s and follows a fictionalized version of the real-life Georgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion. It was created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.