Netflix Answers Questions Regarding WWE RAW, Archival Content on Service

Netflix has answered several fan questions regarding WWE’s move to the service, which includes the debut of RAW on January 6. It was noted that all live WWE-events on Netflix are included with the cost of a subscription and fans wouldn’t pay extra. Meanwhile, Smackdown, NXT and WWE premium live events would not be included with the plan.

Starting in January, select archival content will be available on the service. RAW archival content will be available in the US. Live episodes will be available immediately after they stream. WWE programs can also be downloaded around 48 hours after it streams. You can find the full press release below:

On Jan. 6, Netflix will become the home of your favorite WWE programming, including WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, premium live events, and more, all included with your Netflix plan. Below, we’re answering all of your questions about how to watch WWE programming on Netflix, including details on availability depending on your region. Read on to discover how Netflix is bringing the thrill of WWE to screens around the globe.

Can I watch WWE on my Netflix plan, or is it an additional cost?

All live events on Netflix are included in all plans — including select WWE programming, depending on your region.

Where can I watch WWE Raw?

Beginning on Jan. 6, 2025, Netflix will be the exclusive home of WWE Raw in the United States and territories including American Samoa, Guam, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Mariana Islands, Palau, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Members in the following countries can also watch WWE Raw on Jan. 6, 2025:

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom

Additional countries will be added over time, and all countries listed above (outside the United States) will be able to watch SmackDown, NXT, WWE premium live events and select archival programming.

Can I watch SmackDown, NXT, and WWE premium live events on Netflix?

Netflix members in the United States will not be able to watch SmackDown, NXT, and WWE premium live events. Members in select countries listed above will be able to watch SmackDown and NXT weekly with their Netflix subscriptions, as well as premium live events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble, with more countries added in 2026 and beyond. Premium live events are also included with your Netflix subscription when available.

What WWE archival content will be available on service?

In January 2025, Netflix will begin to roll out select WWE archival content on service. WWE Raw archival content will be available for viewing in the United States, with additional archival content available in the countries listed above.

How soon after live airing will episodes be available on Netflix?

Episodes will be available to watch immediately after the live stream. If watching live isn’t supported on your device, these events are available a few days later for you to watch anytime, like other titles.

Can WWE content be downloaded for offline viewing on Netflix?

WWE programming can be downloaded roughly 48 hours after it streams on Netflix.