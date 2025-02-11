Netflix Bites Restaurant Opens In Las Vegas With WWE-Themed Items

Netflix has launched a new themed dining experience in Las Vegas featuring dishes inspired by its various shows, including WWE Raw. The following was issued:

NETFLIX BITES IS NOW OPEN!

NETFLIX AND MGM GRAND UNVEIL NEW DINING EXPERIENCE IN LAS VEGAS

– Reveal of Full Menu Inspired by Fan-Favorite Shows and Movies, Including Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Squid Game, ONE PIECE, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and More

– Surprise Early Access: Walk-ins Are Now Welcome with Reservations Available Beginning February 20

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2025 — Order up! NETFLIX BITES Vegas is now open at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, embarking on a savory one-year culinary residency that invites guests to dig into dishes and drinks that bring the magic of the screen to the table. Promising a flavorful adventure, this unique dining experience offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with each menu item inspired by a hit Netflix show or movie. This one-of-a-kind restaurant combines Netflix’s storytelling with MGM Grand’s renowned hospitality, offering an unforgettable culinary journey crafted to give fans a new way to experience their favorite stories and characters.

To mark the opening, NETFLIX BITES Vegas hosted an exclusive preview event, attended by special guests Cara Buono from Stranger Things, WWE Wrestler Tiffany Stratton, Isaac Francis and Louis Russell from Too Hot to Handle, Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux from Love is Blind, and David Chang from Dinner Time Live with David Chang. Guests were invited to try dishes and drinks inspired by the Netflix shows they star in. Squid Game Guards were on site to protect their newly announced dishes and drinks, and beloved Thing from Wednesday stopped by to check out the Nevermore dish!

Welcoming diners to the new culinary experience were Josh Simon, Vice President of Consumer Products at Netflix, and James McBride, Vice President of Food & Beverage for MGM.

Simon remarked, “NETFLIX BITES is a new way to experience fan-favorite movies and shows – when our fans find a show they like, they don’t just want to love it – they want to live it. There’s no city in the world that knows best how to immerse fans in over-the-top worlds like Las Vegas. MGM, known for their top-notch hospitality and entertainment, is the ideal creative partner delivering fun, original storytelling through memorable food and drink experiences.”

McBride added, “I’m excited to bring the NETFLIX BITES experience to MGM Grand, where we’re merging on-screen moments with real-life, immersive entertainment. From a Bridgerton-inspired tea service to the challenge of Red Bite, Green Bite, every dish is designed to transport guests to their favorite Netflix stories. This is more than just a meal, it’s an experience you won’t want to miss.”

The menu delivers something for everyone, from hearty sandwiches and juicy burgers to fresh fish, crisp salads, irresistible sides, and decadent desserts—plus plenty more to satisfy any craving, anytime. With creative twists on classic favorites, the fan-favorite shows and movies that have shaped these bold flavors include: Army of the Dead, BEEF, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Big Mouth, Bridgerton, Bird Box, Emily in Paris, Ginny & Georgia, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, GLOW, Inventing Anna, Is It Cake?, Matilda: The Musical, ONE PIECE, Orange Is the New Black, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Queer Eye, School of Chocolate, Selling Sunset, Sex Education, Street Food, Stranger Things, Sugar Rush, Squid Game, The Gentlemen, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Wednesday, and WWE RAW as well as culinary creations inspired by Chef’s Table and Dinner Time Live with David Chang.

View the full menu here including the previously announced menu items: Bridgerton Regency Tea, Eleven’s Feast, La Casa del Sangria and Too Hot to Handle-inspired Bloody Mary as well as the following new showcase menu items:

The Grand Line Showboat, inspired by ONE PIECE, this shareable sushi ship of nori rolls with rice, spicy tuna, cured carrots, cucumber, and pickled ginger is yours to conquer.

Dalgona Rum Buzz, featuring Bacardi Superior rum, Myers dark rum, Frangelico, honey, oat milk, coffee foam, and the Squid Game-famous dalgona candy garnish. Needle not included.

Leo-fied Lassi, inspired by the vibrant animated reptiles of Leo, this fresh green yogurt-based smoothie is served in an edible chocolate terrarium and combines vanilla yogurt with green apple and kiwi puree, Calpico concentrate, simple syrup, spinach, Oreo crumble, mint sprig.

Love Is Blind, a cocktail crafted on the spot with diners’ choice of Absolut vodka, Botanist gin, Bacardi Superior rum, Maker’s Mark bourbon, or Herradura tequila – plus two of the delightful Boozy, Fruity, Savory, Refreshing, Sweet or Herbaceous options, its ready to be taken away in a special Love Is Blind chalice!

Luffy at Sea, This ONE PIECE-inspired non-alcoholic tropical delight comes teeming with edible sea creatures – a blue gummy shark and Swedish fish.

Nailed It!, for those eager to put their dessert-crafting skills, they can match prompts for goodies inspired by Netflix shows. Even failure can be delicious.

Red Bite, Green Bite, A challenge from the Front Man – Spin the wheel to decide your fate – featuring fried chicken, dipping sauces.

The Dessert is Lava, a luscious chocolate mountain overflowing with confectioners’ molten lava where diners can pit gummy contestants against each other to see who will survive in a Floor is Lava-inspired dessert

The House of Usher, a potent cocktail kit with Butterfly peaflower infused Absolut vodka, Absolut Raspberri vodka, Luxardo Maraschino, vanilla simple syrup, citric malic acid.

The Mind Flayer, this dark, brooding storm-electrified bourbon drink features Maker’s Mark bourbon, lemon juice, blackberries, St. Germain, Giffard Crème de Mure, ginger syrup, and cotton candy lightning cloud for those who might be looking to go to the Upside Down!

The Pink Soldier, Botanist gin, Jinro Plum Soju, prickly pear puree, Choya Ume Shu, lemon juice, and whipped foam create this Squid Game-inspired cocktail that puts Korean soju in the spotlight.

NETFLIX BITES Vegas is located at the MGM Hotel and Casino, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd South Las Vegas, Nevada 89109, on the heart of the casino floor near the lobby entrance. The restaurant will be open daily for breakfast and lunch from 7 AM to 2 PM and for dinner from 5 PM to 10 PM Sunday -Thursday, and 5 PM to 12 AM Friday and Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome now with reservations available starting Thursday, February 20 at NetflixBites.com.

As the preferred payments partner for NETFLIX BITES, Mastercard cardholders will have special access to the ‘Best Seat In The House’ priority seating, select reservations and exclusive experiences, available only at priceless.com. Fans will also have the opportunity to order two cocktails: Passion on Demand and Streaming Optimism, specially crafted to reflect core concepts from the Mastercard brand and Netflix hit shows.

NETFLIX BITES in Las Vegas builds on the success of NETFLIX BITES Los Angeles, which became the most searched restaurant in LA, with reservations fully booked for over six weeks, during the 2023 pop-up. It’s another step in Netflix’s commitment to create immersive, in-person experiences for fans around the globe, including The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience; Stranger Things: The Experience; Squid Game: The Experience, now open in New York, Madrid and Sydney; and Netflix House, coming to Dallas and Philadelphia in 2025. Netflix has reached 7.5 Million fans across 170 openings in 100 cities and 40 unique formats around the world with an average guest rating of 4.7 out of 5.

