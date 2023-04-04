wrestling / News
Netflix Docuseries on Vince McMahon Still Being Worked On
– In response to a fan question on Twitter, The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer had an update on the upcoming planned Netflix docuseries on WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. It was previously reported in July 2022 that Netflix was dropping the docuseries. However, word came out in October that the docuseries was still being worked on.
According to Dave Meltzer, he recently spent time filming for the Vince McMahon docuseries, which will be a multi-part project. He stated, “Netflix documentary is still on. Multi-part. I spent a day filming with them not too long ago.”
There is no word yet on when the docuseries will debut on Netflix.
Netflix documentary is still on. Multi-part. I spent a day filming with them not too long ago. https://t.co/ygbdRry4Xr
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 4, 2023
