Netflix Executives, Nick Khan Reportedly Backstage At WWE Raw

September 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Netflix - January 2025 Image Credit: WWE, Netflix

Tonight’s episode of Raw has executives from WWE and one of its partners backstage. PWInsider reports that Nick Khan is at the show with his son and that there are several Netflix executives visiting the show. There are also a number of executives from other outlets and studios at the episode.

The episode is taking place in Ontario, Canada, and the proximity is noted as a reason for several of the people being at the show.

Raw will of course move to Netflix in January.

