Netflix Hires Director For Upcoming Ronda Rousey Biopic

Deadline reports that Netflix has hired Augustine Frizzell (Euphoria) to direct the upcoming Ronda Rousey biopic for the streaming service. Rousey wrote the screenplay herself, based on her two memoirs (My Fight/Your Fight; Our Fight), in seven days. Rousey co-wrote the books with her sister Maria Burns Ortiz. Chernin Entertainment will produce the adaptation.

Rousey learned how to write screenplays, specifically structure and technique, through WME’s story group department. After she wrote the screenplay herself, her agents couldn’t believe it came from a first-time writer. It was then picked up by Chernin. Frizzell won the job after several possible choices met with producers, and everyone approved of her take. Everyone involved wanted a woman to direct. Frizzell reportedly read both books before she got the interview call and knew she wanted to adapt them. Frizzell herself trains in Muay Thai and is a big fan of Rousey.

The biopic was originally set up at Paramount in 2015, but the project stalled and the rights ended up with Netflix.