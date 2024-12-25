Netflix Listing Several New WWE Shows To Be Added on January 1

– Netflix is now listing the following WWE programs to be added to the streamer starting January 1 (via PWInsider):

* WWE Top 10

“Monday Night Raw hosts some of the biggest and best matches in WWE history, featuring Superstars John Cena, Triple H, Becky Lynch and more.”

* WWE RAW Classics

“Big E hosts this collection of most-see Raw matches and moments, featuring WWE Superstars and Legends including CM Punk, Becky Lynch and Triple H.”

* WWE Road to WrestleMania

“The Road to WrestleMania goes through Raw, where WWE’s top Superstars raise the stakes in must-see matches and thrilling moments.”

* WWE Superstar Profiles

“WWE Superstars step inside the squared circle in pursuit of championships and glory in front of the WWE Universe.”

* WWE Legends Profiles

“Legendary Superstars of WWE make history with unforgettable matches and moments inside the squared circle.”