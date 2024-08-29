wrestling / News
Netflix Officially Announces Mr. McMahon Docuseries, Premieres Next Month
Netflix has announced that their upcoming Vince McMahon docuseries, Mr. McMahon, will debut on September 25. The series has been in production for some time. It will include interviews with McMahon himself, albeit before he resigned from WWE due to allegations of sex trafficking, rape and more.
MR. MCMAHON TO PREMIERE GLOBALLY ON SEPTEMBER 25
Synopsis: Mr. McMahon chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon’s life and his enduring franchise. Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations – filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King) and executive producer Bill Simmons (30 for 30) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment.
Format: 6 x 60 mins episodes
Director: Chris Smith
Executive Producers: Bill Simmons, Zara Duffy, and Chris Smith
Production Companies: Library Films in association with Ringer Films
Quote from Director & Executive Producer Chris Smith:
“The goal behind ‘Mr. McMahon’ was to pull back the curtain and reveal the true Vince McMahon, obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world. Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations. The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind.”
Mr. McMahon, a documentary series chronicling the rise and fall of the WWE's controversial founder, is coming to Netflix on September 25. From Chris Smith, Executive Producer of Tiger King, and Bill Simmons.
Including interviews with McMahon prior to his resignation, his family,…
— Netflix (@netflix) August 29, 2024
