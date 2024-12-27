Netflix Launches New Categories Ahead of WWE RAW Premiere

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Netflix has launched new categories in preparation for WWE debuting on the service in January. In addition to Monday Night RAW, which launches on January 6, Netflix will also host several new shows.

One of these shows is called WWE Top 10, whic covers the “biggest and best” matches in WWE history. Next is RAW Classics, hosted by Big E, in whiche he talksa bout his favorite matches on RAW. There will also be categories for ‘Road to Wrestlemania’, ‘Superstar Profiles’ and ‘Legends Profiles’.