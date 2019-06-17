Netflix Releases Season Three Trailer for GLOW

Netflix has released a brand new trailer for the third season of GLOW, which will arrive on August 9. GLOW premiered in 2017 and stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Marc Maron, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens (Awesome Kong) and Jackie Tohn. The third season will be set in Las Vegas. It is set in the 1980s and follows a fictionalized version of the real-life Georgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion. It was created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

Here’s a synopsis: Season 3 follows the ladies of GLOW as they take the Vegas strip by storm. Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realize Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth’s passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Debbie is making headway as a producer, but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.