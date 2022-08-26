wrestling / News

Netflix Reportedly Moving Forward With Vince McMahon Project

August 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Vince McMahon Image Credit: WWE

It was reported last month that Netflix had dropped plans for a Vince McMahon docuseries after a scandal that eventually led to McMahon retiring from WWE. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this is not the case and Netflix is moving forward with the project. WWE will be cooperating with the series, which will be directed and executive produced by Chris Smith. Smith was responsible for the docuseries Tiger King and Fyre.

