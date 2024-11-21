– As noted, Netflix released more details on the January 6 debut of WWE Raw on the platform. Netflix also revealed international details for streaming WWE content. Starting in January 2025, fans will be able to stream weekly episodes Raw, SmackDown, and NXT in the UK and Ireland.

UK and Irish fans will also be able to stream WWE’s premium live events next year, including WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble, along with select programming from historic events in WWE’s archive. You can view the announcement below: