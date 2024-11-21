wrestling / News
Netflix Reveals WWE Streaming Details for Fans in the UK & Ireland
– As noted, Netflix released more details on the January 6 debut of WWE Raw on the platform. Netflix also revealed international details for streaming WWE content. Starting in January 2025, fans will be able to stream weekly episodes Raw, SmackDown, and NXT in the UK and Ireland.
UK and Irish fans will also be able to stream WWE’s premium live events next year, including WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble, along with select programming from historic events in WWE’s archive. You can view the announcement below:
🚨 WWE is coming to Netflix UK/IE from Jan 2025, including:
👊 Weekly episodes of RAW, SmackDown and NXT
👊 All Premium Live Events such as WrestleMania and Royal Rumble
👊 Select programming and historic PLEs from the archive
Everything in one place, all on your existing plan! pic.twitter.com/Mt1TBFGpqp
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Shares Prediction for When Paul Heyman Will Make His WWE TV Return
- JBL Thinks Vader Is The Biggest ‘What If?’ In WWE History
- Lawyer For Linda McMahon Addresses WWE ‘Ring Boy’ Lawsuit, Confirms Vince & Linda Separation
- MVP Says The ‘Old Man’ Wanted To Turn Hurt Business Into Nation of Domination 2.0