wrestling / News

Netflix Reveals WWE Streaming Details for Fans in the UK & Ireland

November 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Netflix, Triple H Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Netflix released more details on the January 6 debut of WWE Raw on the platform. Netflix also revealed international details for streaming WWE content. Starting in January 2025, fans will be able to stream weekly episodes Raw, SmackDown, and NXT in the UK and Ireland.

UK and Irish fans will also be able to stream WWE’s premium live events next year, including WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble, along with select programming from historic events in WWE’s archive. You can view the announcement below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Netflix, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading