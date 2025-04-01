wrestling / News
Netflix Set To Present WaleMania X Over WrestleMania Week
March 31, 2025 | Posted by
Netflix is set to be the presenter of this year’s WaleMania X. The streaming service’s “Strong Black Lead” Twitter account announced on Monday that the 10th iteration of Wale’s show will be presented by them.
The announcement reads:
“Netflix presents WaleMania X, taking place April 17th at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas! The biggest wrestling party of the weekend will have special guest appearances, the Masked Man Live Show, and a performance by Grammy-nominated MC, @Wale.”
For clarity, this is not an announcement that the event will be streaming on Netflix; there is no word on whether that will be the case at this time.
https://x.com/strongblacklead/status/1906768460392088056
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Explains What Makes Rey Mysterio Stand Out
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill in Body Stockings, Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jim Ross On The ‘Honeymoon’ Stage Of Hulk Hogan’s 2005 WWE Run Ending
- Ted DiBiase On Why Vince McMahon Gave Ultimate Warrior His Mega Push