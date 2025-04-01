Netflix Set To Present WaleMania X Over WrestleMania Week

Netflix is set to be the presenter of this year’s WaleMania X. The streaming service’s “Strong Black Lead” Twitter account announced on Monday that the 10th iteration of Wale’s show will be presented by them.

The announcement reads:

“Netflix presents WaleMania X, taking place April 17th at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas! The biggest wrestling party of the weekend will have special guest appearances, the Masked Man Live Show, and a performance by Grammy-nominated MC, @Wale.”

For clarity, this is not an announcement that the event will be streaming on Netflix; there is no word on whether that will be the case at this time.

