Netflix To Feature Smackdown and NXT Vaults Internationally
December 31, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Netflix has added a ‘RAW Vault’ archival section to their service, which will feature “over three decades of unforgettable matches, moments and Superstar-studded episodes.”
PWInsider reports that international Netflix users will also get access to Smackdown and NXT Vaults.
NXT Vault: “The next generation of Superstars step forward in Premium Live Events, classic encounters and TakeOvers that define this trailblazing in-ring series.”
Smackdown Vault: “From Attitude Era origins to the modern day, these matches and milestones spanning over 25 years reinforce what it means to lay the Smackdown in WWE.”
