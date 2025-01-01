wrestling / News

Netflix To Feature Smackdown and NXT Vaults Internationally

As previously reported, Netflix has added a ‘RAW Vault’ archival section to their service, which will feature “over three decades of unforgettable matches, moments and Superstar-studded episodes.”

PWInsider reports that international Netflix users will also get access to Smackdown and NXT Vaults.

NXT Vault: “The next generation of Superstars step forward in Premium Live Events, classic encounters and TakeOvers that define this trailblazing in-ring series.”

Smackdown Vault: “From Attitude Era origins to the modern day, these matches and milestones spanning over 25 years reinforce what it means to lay the Smackdown in WWE.”

