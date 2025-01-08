wrestling / News
Netflix UK Mixes Faces of TV Characters & WWE Superstars, Superstars Try To Guess Who Is Who
– Netflix UK released a new video where mixing the faces of WWE Superstars onto popular Netflix TV series characters. WWE Superstars then try to guess who is who. The clip features appearances by Naomi, Pretty Deadly, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, and Johnny Gargano. You can view that clip below:
WWE Superstars were made to be in Netflix shows.#WWEonNetflix pic.twitter.com/YgLfOX3u3V
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 8, 2025
