Netflix UK Mixes Faces of TV Characters & WWE Superstars, Superstars Try To Guess Who Is Who

January 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Netflix, Triple H Image Credit: WWE

Netflix UK released a new video where mixing the faces of WWE Superstars onto popular Netflix TV series characters. WWE Superstars then try to guess who is who. The clip features appearances by Naomi, Pretty Deadly, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, and Johnny Gargano. You can view that clip below:

