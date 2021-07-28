Nevada Issues Statewide Mask Mandate Ahead of WWE SummerSlam

– Just 24 days before WWE SummerSlam, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced that the state of Nevada is set to adopt a statewide mask mandate for COVID-19. All individuals, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, will be required to wear masks indoors. The mandate goes into effect starting Friday, July 30.

The mandate is being adopted in accordance with CDC guidance. Governor Sisolak noted in his announcement via Twitter, “Nevadans & visitors, please see the latest update below. Let’s mask up to keep one another safe. And if you haven’t yet, get your COVID-19 vaccine. Visit NVCOVIDFighter.org to find a clinic near you.”

Nevada is adopting the mask mandate due to 12 of Nevada’s seventeen counties seeing “substantial or high number” of COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 Delta variant is accounting for the majority of new cases. The data states that the Delta variant is more contagious and spreads more than twice as easily from one person to another.

WWE SummerSlam is currently scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 21. WWE has already reportedly sold over 38,000 tickets for the event.

In line with Emergency Directive 045, State of Nevada adopts latest CDC guidance on masks effective Friday, July 30. pic.twitter.com/XcfEQhh5Nq — @NVHealthResponse (@NVHealthRespon1) July 27, 2021