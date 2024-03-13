New NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions To Be Crowned At Wrestling World

NJPW will determine new NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions in a tournament at Wrestling World 2024. The company announced on Tuesday that the six-man tag titles, which were vacated with Kazuchika Okada left the promotion, will be the prize in a tournament to take place at the April 14th show in Taipei, Taiwan.

The full announcement reads:

NEVER Openweight 6 man Champions to be crowned in Taiwan April 14!

When Kazuchika Okada wrestled his last match in Korakuen Hall for NJPW this past January, it was with the NEVER Openweight 6 Man Championships on the line against TMDK. With his team alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii successful for their eighth defence on the night, Okada declared that he would be vacating the titles leaving the gold the center of much speculation ever since.

Now, it’s confirmed that the 27th NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag team Champions will be crowned April 14 in Taipei, at Wrestling World 2024. A one night tournament will take place at Zepp New Taipei, with the winning team taking home the trios titles. NJPW’s return to Taiwan has gained a big stakes attraction, but who will come away with the gold?