wrestling / News
NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match Set For Road to Power Struggle Night One
The first night for NJPW’s Road to Power Struggle will be headlined by a NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship match. NJPW has announced a six-match card for the show, which takes place on Friday from Korakuen Hall.
The lineup for the show is as follows:
* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match: CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto) vs. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Zack Sabre Junior & Taichi)
* SANADA & Tetsuya Naito vs. Dick Togo & EVIL
* Tomoaki Honma, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Bullet Club (Gedo, KENTA & Jay White)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) vs. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki)
* Gabriel Kidd & Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay & Great-O-Khan
* Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley On How He Dealt With the Rusev & Lana Storyline, Getting Advice From Kurt Angle
- Bret Hart Rates Goldberg a ‘0/10’ Worker, Recalls Kick That Ended His Career
- Bruce Prichard On Tugboat Nearly Main Eventing WrestleMania VII Against Hulk Hogan, Decision To Turn Sgt. Slaughter Heel
- Paul Heyman on Why He Was Removed As Head of Raw Creative, Relationship With Vince McMahon