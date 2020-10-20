wrestling / News

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match Set For Road to Power Struggle Night One

October 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Road to Power Struggle

The first night for NJPW’s Road to Power Struggle will be headlined by a NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship match. NJPW has announced a six-match card for the show, which takes place on Friday from Korakuen Hall.

The lineup for the show is as follows:

* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match: CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto) vs. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Zack Sabre Junior & Taichi)
* SANADA & Tetsuya Naito vs. Dick Togo & EVIL
* Tomoaki Honma, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Bullet Club (Gedo, KENTA & Jay White)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) vs. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki)
* Gabriel Kidd & Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay & Great-O-Khan
* Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

