NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match Set For Road to Power Struggle Night One

The first night for NJPW’s Road to Power Struggle will be headlined by a NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship match. NJPW has announced a six-match card for the show, which takes place on Friday from Korakuen Hall.

The lineup for the show is as follows:

* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match: CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto) vs. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Zack Sabre Junior & Taichi)

* SANADA & Tetsuya Naito vs. Dick Togo & EVIL

* Tomoaki Honma, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Bullet Club (Gedo, KENTA & Jay White)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) vs. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki)

* Gabriel Kidd & Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay & Great-O-Khan

* Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura