NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Title Match Added To New Japan Road Night Three
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma and YOSHI-HASHI will challenge Togi Makabe, Ryusuke Taguchi and Toru Yano for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man tag team titles on Monday in Korakuen Hall during a New Japan Road show. It will also be part of a show celebrating Tanahashi’s 20th anniversary in NJPW. The show will stream on NJPW World. The match was originally set to be non-title, but Tanahashi’s team managed to defeat the champions last night in Takaoka, so now the titles will be on the line.
