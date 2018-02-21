Never Say Never: Jeff Jarrett To WWE HOF

“I have been reading your stuff on 411mania and nodq.com for the longest time now and I have never felt inclined to email in. The general consensus of you not being most popular is harsh at times but also can be well-founded too. But I still read your stuff because I do enjoy your articles and find your perspective interesting most of the time.

That said, your article about your friend Megan and trip to Wrestlemania was the greatest thing you have ever wrote. Forget about the predictions you brag about getting right. This is your crowning piece. Maybe it is because I can relate as going to Wrestlemania is my ultimate dream and it will be happening next year. But I genuinely loved your article.

Thank you for the great stuff.”

– Jay’s Ways reader

Backstory

Just under two weeks away until I am LIVE at WWE Raw in Milwaukee on March 5th! Exactly one year to the day I was at FastLane 2017 in the same building. Very exciting times. Until then, let’s discuss the most controversial news of the week…

Jeff Jarrett Being Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Yes, THAT Jeff Jarrett is a 2018 WWE Hall of Fame inductee. The same guy who “ran” Global Force Wrestling the past few years. The same guy who started up and was pushed out before being brought back but was exiled again from TNA Impact Wrestling. The same guy who jumped ship to WCW and was on Raw again in no time and yeah, the same guy who was publicly fired on worldwide television in 2001 by the most powerful man in the industry, Vince McMahon. He is now being honored as an all-time great (ain’t he?) and put on a pedestal on the biggest weekend of the year. Very strange and yet another ‘never say never’ headline crossed off the list in the world of professional wrestling. Here are my thoughts on the entire situation.

“Is this shocking or is this shocking?” – Well, it had been rumored for a little bit. Truthfully, I didn’t put much stock into the stories at first. Then I figured there was indeed smoke to the fire because the entire report was so far out of left field that it had to be at least a possibility. That is wrestling though. Daniel Bryan and CM Punk were never supposed to sign with WWE. Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles were long labeled as too old to be signed by WWE. Ultimate Warrior, Bruno Sammartino, and Madusa all were proclaimed to be blackballed from WWE, yet are now in their Hall of Fame. Why would Jeff Jarrett be any different? In my 2018 preview column, I wrote that 2017 was wild…but these next twelve months would top it. We’re off to a guitar smashing start!

“Justin, what about Impact Wrestling????????” – What about it? As we saw with Dixie Carter appearing on WWE Network last week, it really doesn’t matter anymore. Sad state of affairs for the promotion, but It. Really. Doesn’t. Matter. Anymore. Sorry to beat this drum again; it needs to be repeated though as some fans are STILL under the impression WWE cares about them. They don’t. Clearly, Jeff Jarrett doesn’t either. It’s over, gone and forgotten about. Move on.

“Okay, clearly this dampens Jeff’s hopes and dreams of GFW though!” – I believe those hopes and dreams were dashed a long time ago. I remember a few years ago my main email questions from readers were John Cena turning heel, The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak, and Global Force Wrestling. It was kinda ridiculous looking back on it. My answer would always be the same: I have nothing to say about GFW. There was never any news or real movement, so what the heck was I supposed to write about? Years later, the same is true. Jarrett may be on good terms with the McMahons now and like Tommy Dreamer still running House of Hardcore events while doing one offs with WWE, it has next to no impact (ha!) on anybody’s bottom line. Whether Jarrett continues GFW or not is irrelevant. It is what it is at this point.

“Maybe this was all a big thanks for the rehab stint and redemption story?” – There was Jake The Snake Roberts. There was also Scott Hall. Kurt Angle as well. Now there is Jeff Jarrett. I’m sure it is going to make a wonderful WWE 24 special later this year, and I am sure the company would love to hype up his alcohol issues and beating those demons. It is always a cool story to tell. Even if you don’t want to be cynical about the publicity surrounding the very serious struggles, the fact remains PLENTY of guys and gals have gone to WWE sponsored rehab and not been brought back into the fold. Remember that all former and current wrestlers get the invitation each year. This is not so much a Jeff Jarrett coincidence, as much as it is yet another star wanting to clean up and better his life.

“Alright, if it isn’t about GFW, TNA, or rehab, why mend the fences now?” – Like most things in life, I think it is a combination of many factors. There is no ONE reason for Jeff Jarrett going into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. It’s not like there are ticket sales to boost in New Orleans or anything. The man did break 6,000 guitars and never drew a dime afterall, so why is this happening? I wish I knew. Sure, the rehab stay and cleaning up is a factor. WWE is not going to induct a person if they fear their life is still a mess (Chyna). Just as WWE is not going to court him if he was still all over Impact Wrestling TV every week. Many will bring up Ric Flair as a Four Horsemen WWE HOF inductee in 2012 while still being associated with TNA, but that was an exception to the rule. He was obviously heading back to WWE at that point and wasn’t the founder behind the scenes running the show. Mr. Woo was just a talent and one with a foot out the door anyways. For Jeff, it is probably just as simple as Triple H mending yet another fence for WWE (Ultimate Warrior, Sting, Bruno Sammartino). Nothing more, nothing less.

“Fine…is he truly deserving though?” – Ah yes, the never ending debate of who DESERVES to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. Not really my cup of tea to argue against silly stuff. The classes are usually fairly good. The Dudleyz, Bill Goldberg, Ivory, Kurt Angle, Lita, Trish Stratus, Ultimate Warrior, Madusa, DDP, Beth Phoenix and countless others were inducted in recent years. All obviously deserving. To pick out a few names and whine about the “legitimacy” of the WWE Hall of Fame is pretty pointless. Pick any hall of fame anywhere in any walk of sports or entertainment; you’re going to find people who are there for other reasons besides their accomplishments. Just how it is. For about 95% of the inductees, the WWE Hall of Fame is the real deal. While I don’t think Jarrett deserves to go in for his WWE days, I do think his time outside of the ring more than makes up for the mid-card career.

“Huh? What are you saying Justin?” – Look, the guy lives, eats, and breathes professional wrestling. Nobody can say he is some kind of celebrity looking for a payday or bum who hates the business but got rich off it. The man grew up in the business and is still involved decades later. Regardless of how much TNA blows, he put his heart and soul into the promotion to continue the days of WCW dying in 2001 to give a new crop (and himself) a fresh start. Same with Global Force Wrestling and his many adventures overseas or in other countries wrestling for various different companies. Heck, the dude is still a fixture in the south with Jeff The King Lawler. Freakin’ amazing to think about. Forgot his IC Title days, forget his guitar smashing skills or his musical performances. The man loves wrestling and has given everything he has to the industry. Good and yeah, sometimes bad. I admit I was never much of a fan or cared for the act, but this moment feels right.

Ain’t it great?

NRW With Commentary!

It may have taken almost nine months, but the return of No Rulez Wrestling officially has match commentary added! Enjoy:

