Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

New #1 Contender Crowned On This Week’s NXT

July 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover Chicago aleister black

– Aleister Black has a new #1 contender for his NXT Championship. It was announced on this week’s episode of NXT that Tommaso Ciampa will be the next challenger for Black’s championship.

Ciampa will face Black for the NXT Championship on the July 25th episode of the brand, as you can see below:

article topics :

Aleister Black, NXT, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading