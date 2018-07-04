wrestling / News
New #1 Contender Crowned On This Week’s NXT
July 4, 2018 | Posted by
– Aleister Black has a new #1 contender for his NXT Championship. It was announced on this week’s episode of NXT that Tommaso Ciampa will be the next challenger for Black’s championship.
Ciampa will face Black for the NXT Championship on the July 25th episode of the brand, as you can see below:
3 weeks.#NXTChampion @WWEAleister vs. @ProjectCiampa.
ONLY on @WWENetwork. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4tDNAy6k5C
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 5, 2018