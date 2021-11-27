wrestling / News
New #1 Contender to Universal Title Crowned on WWE Smackdown
Roman Reigns has a new challenger as of the main event of tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Sami Zayn win a “Black Friday Battle Royal” to earn a shot at Reigns and the WWE Universal Championship. The match saw Zayn end up on the outside without being eliminated, and he came in after Jeff Hardy thought he had won the match to eliminate Hardy and earn the title shot.
You can see clips from the match below:
