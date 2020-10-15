wrestling / News

New #1 Contenders to Tag Team Titles Crowned on NXT

October 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We have new contenders to Breezango’s NXT Tag Team Championships following this week’s NXT. On tonight’s show, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to earn a title shot at the tag team championships. You can see pics and video from the match below.

No word on when the Undisputed Era members will get their title shot as of yet.

