wrestling / News
New #1 Contenders to Tag Team Titles Crowned on NXT
We have new contenders to Breezango’s NXT Tag Team Championships following this week’s NXT. On tonight’s show, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to earn a title shot at the tag team championships. You can see pics and video from the match below.
No word on when the Undisputed Era members will get their title shot as of yet.
Play it again, Kool Kyle. 🎸 🎶 #WWENXT is off to an #UNDISPUTED start with @KORcombat @roderickstrong & @theBobbyFish on @USA_Network!
We miss you, @AdamColePro. 😔 pic.twitter.com/YNpAtSegge
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 15, 2020
✌️for the price of ☝️#WWENXT @ONEYLORCAN @strongstylebrit @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/qN9wNG7dZ9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 15, 2020
They're watching you. 👀 @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango want an up close and personal view of their future #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles opponents. pic.twitter.com/gdC63lgnKu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 15, 2020
.@strongstylebrit is bringing the FIGHT to @roderickstrong & @theBobbyFish as he and @ONEYLORCAN look to earn a shot at #Breezango's NXT Tag Team Titles! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FQ37UGSGEk
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
Perfect Spinebuster and even 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 perfect celebration.
NEVER CHANGE ONEY ☝️@ONEYLORCAN @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Z8k0qkJsLt
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
