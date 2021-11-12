wrestling / News
New #1 Contenders For Tag Titles Crowned on WWE NXT UK
We have new top contenders for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles as of this week’s WWE NXT UK. On Thursday’s episode, Moustache Mountain won a fatal four-way match to earn a future shot at the tag team titles. The team defeated Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz, Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter and Symbiosis to earn the title shot.
The current champions are Pretty Deadly, who are 258 days into their title reign.
Looks like @WWECesaro's venture into #NXTUK territory has influenced @trentseven!! pic.twitter.com/gxs9p90py2
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 11, 2021
Will #PrettyDeadly be ready for the legendary Moustache Mountain with the #NXTUK #TagTeamTitles on the line? pic.twitter.com/hCBjcV5zJn
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 11, 2021
After earning a championship opportunity for the #NXTUK #TagTeamTitles, #TylerBate & @trentseven are excited to make their way back to the top of #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/e1OXs3kSDe
— WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2021
