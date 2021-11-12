New #1 Contenders For Tag Titles Crowned on WWE NXT UK

We have new top contenders for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles as of this week’s WWE NXT UK. On Thursday’s episode, Moustache Mountain won a fatal four-way match to earn a future shot at the tag team titles. The team defeated Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz, Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter and Symbiosis to earn the title shot.

The current champions are Pretty Deadly, who are 258 days into their title reign.