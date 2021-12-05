New AAA Mega Champion Crowned At TripleMania Regia 2021 (Highlights)

El Hijo Del Vikingo won the AAA Mega Championship for the first time at TripleMania Regia on Saturday, defeating Bobby Fish, Jay Lethal, Samuray del Sol, and Bandido.

Kenny Omega was originally set to defend the Mega Title against Vikingo at the show but was forced to vacate the title due to injury after reigning for 765 days.

Vikingo is now the youngest Mega Champion ever at 24 years old, and will defend the belt against Omega once Omega returns from injury.