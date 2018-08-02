New Additions Coming To WWE Network: More Home Video Classics, Superstar Picks

WWE Network News has more details on special content coming to the WWE Network in the near future.

The first is a new concept called Superstar Picks that will debut on Monday. The first wrestler will be Sasha Banks, who will pick her favorite moments from wrestling history.

The following Home Video Classics were added yesterday:

1993: UK Fan Favorites 1993

1994 Paul Bearer–Hits From the Crypt

1995: Shawn Michaels

1997 : Sunny