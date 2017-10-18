New Additions to Highspots Wrestling Network – AR Fox Interview, More

– Highspots has announced new additions to the Highspots Wrestling Network including an AR Fox interview and more. The new additions are:

* Hitting the Highspots: AR Fox

It’s time to start “Hitting the Highspots” with Rob Naylor and AR Fox. This conversation is full of great insight into how the wrestling business works and AR Fox knows how it works because he has been everywhere in professional wrestling.

There is plenty of talk about all the places AR has been in wrestling from his big break in CZW to his training school in Atlanta WW4A. Fox has a passion for teaching and you can hear it from his voice as he talks about his school and working with his kids. Naylor dives into EVOLVE, Dragon Gate USA, AAW, and PWG with Fox and talk about all his big moments with each promotion.

Lucha Underground is discussed and Fox talks about his worries going in and what it is like to work for one of the hottest promotions in pro wrestling today.

So sit back and relax with one of the coolest most laid back guys in wrestling AR Fox and enjoy “Hitting the Highspots.”

* 10/13/17 – Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Night 1 RAW CUT (Hard Cam Only) – AAW Pro

Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament

Night 1

10/13/17 – Berwyn Eagles Club – Berwyn, IL

RAW CUT FOOTAGE – Hard Cam Only w/ Commentary

1. Andrew Everett vs. Zema Ion

2. ACH vs. Curt Stallion

3. Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Haskins

4. Jeff Cobb vs. Zachary Wentz

5. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Rey Fenix vs. Trevor Lee

6. Matt Riddle/Zack Sabre Jr vs. Keith Lee/Shane Strickland

7. Dezmond Xavier vs. AR Fox

8. Brian Cage vs. Myron Reed

9. Sami Callihan vs. Mat Fitchett

10. Penta El 0M vs. Michael Elgin

* 10/14/17 – Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Night 2 RAW CUT (Hard Cam Only) – AAW Pro

Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament

Night 2

10/14/17 – Berwyn Eagles Club – Berwyn, IL

RAW CUT (Hard Cam Only w/ Commentary)

1. ACH vs. Zema Ion

2. Michael Elgin vs. Myron Reed

3. AR Fox vs. Jeff Cobb

4. Sami Callihan vs. Mark Haskins

5. Teddy Hart vs. Stephen Wolf vs. Brian Cage vs. Andrew Everett

6. Michael Elgin vs. Zema Ion

7. Sami Callihan vs. Jeff Cobb

8. Eddie Kingston/PACO vs. Mat Fitchett/Davey Vega vs. Connor Braxton/Curt Stallion

9. Rey Fenix/PENTA EL 0M vs. Dezmond Xavier/Zachary Wentz

10. Michael Elgin vs. Jeff Cobb

* WXW: WTTL Night 2

2017.10.07 wXw World Tag Team League 2017 Night 2

wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship: John “Bad Bones” Klinger vs. Ilja Dragunov

Tournament Matches:

The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) vs. EYFBO (Angel Ortiz & Mike Draztik)

A4 (Absolute Andy & Marius Al-Ani) vs. Young Lions (Lucky Kid & Tarkan Aslan)

Rottweilers (Homicide & Low Ki) vs. RINGKAMPF (WALTER & Timothy Thatcher)

Massive Product (David Starr & Jurn Simmons) vs. Spirit Squad (Kenny & Mikey)

wXw Shotgun Championship: Ivan Kiev vs. Alexander James vs. Avalanche vs. Bobby Gunns

Jinny vs. Killer Kelly

* WXW: WTTL Night 3

Tournament Matches:

A4 (Absolute Andy & Marius Al-Ani) vs. Spirit Squad (Kenny & Mikey)

Massive Product (David Starr & Jurn Simmons) vs. Young Lions (Lucky Kid & Tarkan Aslan)

EYFBO (Angel Ortiz & Mike Draztik) vs. RINGKAMPF (WALTER & Timothy Thatcher)

Finals:

RISE (John “Bad Bones” Klinger, Ivan Kiev, Pete Bouncer & Da Mack vs. Cerberus (Avalanche, Ilja Dragunov, Dirty Dragan & Julian Nero)

Relaxed Rules Match: Homicide vs. Bobby Gunns

The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) vs. Jay FK (Jay Skillet & Francis Kaspin)

* STEEL CITY TV: Episodes 16, 18, 24, 35, 40, 41, 42, 45 and 47