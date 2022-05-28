New AEW Action Figures Revealed At Fanfest, Including Owen Hart

During today’s AEW Fanfest ahead of Double or Nothing, several new action figures were revealed, including one for Owen Hart. You can find the entire listing below, as well as photos.

Unrivaled Supreme Series 3:

* Lucha Bros – Commemorating All Out 2021 Attire

Unrivaled 13:

* The Butcher and The Blade

* The Bunny

* Matt Hardy

* Jeff Hardy

*Danhausen

Unrivaled 14:

* Orange Cassidy

* Trent Beretta

* Chuck Taylor

* Kris Statlander

* Keith Lee

* Swerve Strickland

Unmatched 6

* Owen Hart – Ringside Collectibles Exclusive

* Mr. Brodie Lee

* Malakai Black

* Ruby Soho

* Santana and Ortiz

Unmatched Series 7

* CM Punk

* Thunder Rosa

* Penta El Zero Miedo

* Rey Fenix

* Pac

* HOOK

Unmatched Series 8

* Arn Anderson

* Alex Reynolds

* Abadon

* Brody King

* Buddy Matthews

* Malakai Black