New AEW Action Figures Revealed At Fanfest, Including Owen Hart
During today’s AEW Fanfest ahead of Double or Nothing, several new action figures were revealed, including one for Owen Hart. You can find the entire listing below, as well as photos.
Unrivaled Supreme Series 3:
* Lucha Bros – Commemorating All Out 2021 Attire
Unrivaled 13:
* The Butcher and The Blade
* The Bunny
* Matt Hardy
* Jeff Hardy
*Danhausen
Unrivaled 14:
* Orange Cassidy
* Trent Beretta
* Chuck Taylor
* Kris Statlander
* Keith Lee
* Swerve Strickland
Unmatched 6
* Owen Hart – Ringside Collectibles Exclusive
* Mr. Brodie Lee
* Malakai Black
* Ruby Soho
* Santana and Ortiz
Unmatched Series 7
* CM Punk
* Thunder Rosa
* Penta El Zero Miedo
* Rey Fenix
* Pac
* HOOK
Unmatched Series 8
* Arn Anderson
* Alex Reynolds
* Abadon
* Brody King
* Buddy Matthews
* Malakai Black
#AEWUnmatched 6 #OwenHart revealed at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing #AEWFanFest pic.twitter.com/iIUwaxnB4a
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWUnmatched 7 #LJN #CMPunk revealed at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing #AEWFanFest pic.twitter.com/P5aJ2Vvjdj
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWUnmatched 6 #MrBrodieLee revealed at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing #AEWFanFest #BrodieLee pic.twitter.com/41Hq9nPWFk
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWUnmatched 6 #RubySoho revealed at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing #AEWFanFest pic.twitter.com/ySO1ByHphF
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWUnmatched 6 #MalakaiBlack revealed at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing #AEWFanFest pic.twitter.com/GHsPsVp5f5
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWUnmatched 6 #Santana revealed at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing #AEWFanFest pic.twitter.com/pv1hluryjs
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWUnmatched 6 #Ortiz revealed at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing #AEWFanFest pic.twitter.com/UBpi4WlJIS
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWSupreme Series 3 #ReyFenix revealed at #AEWDON Fan Fest! #LuchaBrothers
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing #AEWFanFest pic.twitter.com/GWOjQGmLnw
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWSupreme Series 3 #PentaElZeroM revealed at #AEWDON Fan Fest! #LuchaBrothers
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing #AEWFanFest pic.twitter.com/f2RuLKwHBK
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEW Wrestling Buddies on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing #CMPunk #MJF #Sting pic.twitter.com/VxAhq5Ol2R
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
Exclusive #StreetFighter #MattJackson #NickJackson #KennyOmega (figure & wrestling buddy) on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/0Ktw0xgQrD
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWSupreme Series 2 #MalakaiBlack on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/udbO6KsJPQ
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWSupreme Series 2 #KennyOmega on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/6mGMlYFyBc
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
Exclusive #HangmanPage on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing #AdamPage #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/KfjRxydsLH
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
Exclusive #CMPunk on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/ZdDZuquMsw
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
Exclusive #DarbyAllin on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/icyq57xB48
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
Exclusive #SammyGuevara on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/urZ9c3ahr8
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWUnmatched 5 #KennyOmega on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/yhUmBzCTfP
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWUnrivaled 11 #ChrisJericho on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/kpJQQyYaAO
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWUnrivaled 11 #PenelopeFord on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/s8pIUXTsS0
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWUnrivaled 11 #DarbyAllin on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/0YYRzojmTu
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWUnmatched 5 #LJN #DarbyAllin on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/XuVl0hMdMz
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWUnmatched 5 #ShawnSpears on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/wgZIpSa1vU
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#RingsideExclusive #JimRoss on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/Ulhrm837Qv
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWUnmatched 5 #RedVelvet on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/E8XxsHrQUv
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWUnrivaled 11 #KipSabian on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/WbZ1Z1Q20R
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
#AEWUnrivaled 11 #AdamCole on Display at #AEWDON Fan Fest!
Shop #Jazwares #AEW at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/0LHDB9MRsp
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 28, 2022
