New AEW Deal With WarnerMedia Reportedly Doesn’t Extend Initial Contract

It was reported earlier this week that AEW Dynamite will be moving to TBS in January 2022, as part of a new deal that also will launch AEW Rampage this August. It will also include four specials on TNT each year.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the new deal between AEW and WarnerMedia does not extend the deal that was agreed upon back in January 2020. At the time, the deal for AEW was extended through 2023, so as of now that’s how long the deal with Turner will last.