New AEW Road to Video Previews Tonight’s Rampage

April 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW Rampage airs tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and the new AEW Road to previews the show. You can check out the video below, which looks at Adam Cole’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying match against Tomohiro Ishii, Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia and more:

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

