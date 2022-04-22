wrestling / News
New AEW Road to Video Previews Tonight’s Rampage
April 22, 2022 | Posted by
AEW Rampage airs tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and the new AEW Road to previews the show. You can check out the video below, which looks at Adam Cole’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying match against Tomohiro Ishii, Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia and more:
