wrestling / News
New AEW Timelines Video Looks at Adam Cole & MJF’s History
December 27, 2024 | Posted by
A new AEW Timelines video has been released recounting the history between Adam Cole and MJF. You can see the video below, which was released ahead of the men’s match over the Dynamite Diamond Ring at AEW Worlds End on Saturday:
