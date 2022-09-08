wrestling / News

New AEW Trios Champions Crowned During AEW Dynamite

September 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Death Triangle Image Credit: AEW

We have new AEW Trios Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Death Triangle defeated Best Friends in order to win the championships, which were vacated by Tony Khan to open the show due to the events following All Out.

You can see clips from the match below, which ended when PAC hit Chuckie T with a Black Arrow for the win.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading