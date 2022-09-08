New AEW Trios Champions Crowned During AEW Dynamite

We have new AEW Trios Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Death Triangle defeated Best Friends in order to win the championships, which were vacated by Tony Khan to open the show due to the events following All Out.

You can see clips from the match below, which ended when PAC hit Chuckie T with a Black Arrow for the win.

.@orangecassidy is launched to the outside to wipe out #DeathTriangle on the floor! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/prWNxI3UAO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

#BestFriends giving the people what they want! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/nBEfBjMy7L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022