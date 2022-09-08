wrestling / News
New AEW Trios Champions Crowned During AEW Dynamite
We have new AEW Trios Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Death Triangle defeated Best Friends in order to win the championships, which were vacated by Tony Khan to open the show due to the events following All Out.
You can see clips from the match below, which ended when PAC hit Chuckie T with a Black Arrow for the win.
#DeathTriangle (@BASTARDPAC @ReyFenixMx @PENTAELZEROM) make their way to the ring to fight for the #AEW World Trios Championship here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/pBcWTt3rSc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
It's @orangecassidy and #BestFriends @trentylocks and @SexyChuckieT, with @DanhausenAD, here for the #AEW World Trios Championship here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1PJziAuYPY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
Nice catch, @DanhausenAD! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/i6qWmxBgWM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
.@orangecassidy is launched to the outside to wipe out #DeathTriangle on the floor! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/prWNxI3UAO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
Now @sexychuckiet goes flying! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/8TC0uvxLvR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
Great offense by @orangecassidy but @BASTARDPAC stops the momentum! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Jb28PkMJco
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
.@DanhausenAD made a mistake to face off with the #AEW All-Atlantic Champion @BASTARDPAC! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/XZJOURKcwO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
#BestFriends giving the people what they want! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/nBEfBjMy7L
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
Canadian Destroyer times THREE by #DeathTriangle! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/kUsjucz1cd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
#AndNEW!!! Your #AEW World Trios Champions – #DeathTriangle @BASTARDPAC @ReyFenixMx @PENTAELZEROM! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/qUASwYhE88
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
