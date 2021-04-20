wrestling / News
New AEW Unrivaled Series 5 Action Figure Images Released: Jurassic Express, Jon Moxley, More
April 20, 2021 | Posted by
New images of the upcoming AEW Unrivaled Series 5 action figures have been released including Jurassic Express, Jon Moxley, and more. You can see the pics below, courtesy of Ringside Collectibles. You can pre-order the figures here.
