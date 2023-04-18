New Agreement Should See More WWE Talent Returning To Twitch Streaming

A new report from Fightful Select reveals that an agreement has been established between Twitch and WWE that will allow WWE talent to return to the streaming platform with very few limitations. Sources indicate that the lion’s share of resulting revenue will be divided between Twitch and the wrestlers, which has been gladly received by talent. Fightful also reports that extant restrictions do still require prior clearance before WWE talent streams in partnership with individuals from other companies. This new agreement is the latest in a series of negotiations between third party platforms and WWE.