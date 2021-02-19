wrestling / News
WWE News: New Article Looks at COVID-19’s Effect on WWE, Asuka Tries Mochi-Pizza
February 19, 2021 | Posted by
– A new article takes a look at how COVID-19 has affected WWE’s business. The Wall Street Journal posted a piece that you can check out here (behind a paywall), which includes comments from WWE CFO Kristina Salen.
– Asuka’s latest YouTube video features the Raw star making mochi pizza on a hot plate:
More Trending Stories
- Impact Wrestling Was Reportedly ‘Really Mad’ About Sammy Guevara Situation At First
- Kairi Sane Not Appearing At STARDOM Anniversary Show, Couldn’t Get Permission From WWE
- Brian Gewirtz On Vince McMahon’s Idea For RAW Guest Host Era, Bob Barker Being Unhappy With The Script
- Chris Jericho On Being Punched By Young Fan During 2002 Match With Hulk Hogan, His Pick for Most Underrated Wrestler