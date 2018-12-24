Various News: New Being The Elite, WWE Hidden Gems Clip, WWE Stars Attend Cleveland Browns Game

– Here is the latest episode of Being The Elite, featuring the gang getting together to reflect on the year and celebrate the holidays…

– Here is a clip from a recent WWE Network Hidden Gems addition, featuring The Sandman taking on Justin Credible and Steve Corino in a Three Way Dance at the final ECW event to be held at the ECW Arena on December 23, 2000…

– Vic Joseph, EC3, Candice LeRae, and Johnny Gargano received VIP treatment at Sunday’s NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals…