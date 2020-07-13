New ‘Best of Women’s Revolution’ Collection Added to WWE Network

A new collection called ‘The Best of the Women’s Evolution’ has been added to the WWE Network on demand section today. It runs almost five hours and is hosted by Beth Phoenix. It features the following matches and segments:

* Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch make Raw debut – Raw (July 13, 2015)

* WWE Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch – Wrestlemania 32

* Hell in a Cell Match for RAW Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Charlotte Flair – Hell in a Cell 2016)

* Mae Young Classic Finals: Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane (September 12 , 2017)

* Inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble – Royal Rumble 2018

* Last Woman Standing for Smackdown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair – Evolution 2018

* RAW Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella – Evolution 2018

* Winner Take All: Ronda Rousey (RAW Women’s Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair (Smackdown Women’s Champion) vs. Becky Lynch – Wrestlemania 35

* Natalya vs. Lacey Evans – Crown Jewel 2019