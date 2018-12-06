Quantcast

 

WWE News: New Betting Favorite In Women’s TLC Match, Matt Riddle Talks UFC Firing, Latest Battle of the Brands

December 6, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair Becky Lynch Asuka WWE TLC

SkyBet reports that Charlotte Flair is the new betting favorite to win the Smackdown Women’s title at WWE TLC with 11/10 odds. Champion Becky Lynch is now at 7/4 and Asuka is at 11/4.

– A new video from the WWE Performance Center interviews Matt Riddle about his UFC firing and more.

– Here’s the latest Battle of the Brands from UpUpDownDown:

