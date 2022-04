BetOnline has sent us new odds on whether or not Roman Reigns will be Universal or WWE Champion by the end of the year. Reigns has been the Universal Champion since August 2020 and added the WWE title to his collection at Wrestlemania. You can find the odds below.

Will Roman Reigns Be the Universal or WWE Champ at the End of 2022?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +110 (11/10)