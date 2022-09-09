New Betting Odds On Winner of AEW World Title Tournament, Possible MJF Title Reign

BetOnline have sent us the following betting odds about the winner of the AEW World title tournament and if MJF will be a champion himself. Sammy Guevara will face Darby Allin tonight on AEW Rampage, with the winner facing Jon Moxley the semifinals. The winner of that meets the winner of Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson (set for next week’s Dynamite) at AEW Grand Slam to crown a new champion. MJF, meanwhile, has a guaranteed title shot after winning the Casino Ladder match at AEW All Out.

AEW World Championship Tournament Winner

Bryan Danielson -130 (10/13)

Chris Jericho +150 (3/2)

Jon Moxley +450 (9/2)

Sammy Guevara +650 (13/2)

Will MJF win AEW World Championship before end of 2022?

Yes -300

No +200