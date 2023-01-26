wrestling / News
New Betting Odds On WWE Royal Rumble Matches This Saturday
New betting odds have been released for the WWE Royal Rumble this Saturday, with specific odds for the Rumble matches themselves. They include the Iron Man (or woman) of the match and who gets the most eliminations. You can see the odds below, via BetOnline:
Ironman in the Royal Rumble Match
Cody Rhodes
1/1
Sami Zayn
3/2
(+150)
Seth Rollins
3/1
Austin Theory
5/1
Kevin Owens
5/1
Montez Ford
5/1
Drew McIntyre
8/1
Finn Balor
9/1
Damien Priest
12/1
Sheamus
12/1
Gunther
20/1
Solo Sikoa
20/1
Matt Riddle
25/1
Dolph Ziggler
30/1
Ricochet
30/1
Karrion Kross
50/1
Ironwoman in the Royal Rumble Match
Liv Morgan
3/2
(+150)
Rhea Ripley
7/4
(+175)
Charlotte Flair
2/1
Raquel Rodriguez
9/4
(+225)
Becky Lynch
3/1
Bayley
7/2
(+350)
Asuka
4/1
Shayna Baszler
5/1
Bianca Belair
6/1
Alexa Bliss
7/1
Dakota Kai
7/1
Iyo Sky
7/1
Ronda Rousey
8/1
Natalya
10/1
Most Eliminations in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Solo Sikoa
3/2
(+150)
Brock Lesnar
2/1
Gunther
2/1
Sheamus
5/2
(+250)
Braun Strowman
3/1
Cody Rhodes
3/1
Drew McIntyre
3/1
Bobby Lashley
6/1
Karrion Kross
10/1
Kevin Owens
14/1
Seth Rollins
14/1
Matt Riddle
25/1
Montez Ford
25/1
Sami Zayn
25/1
Ricochet
33/1
Austin Theory
40/1
Dolph Ziggler
50/1
Most Elimination in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Rhea Ripley
1/1
Raquel Rodriguez
140
Becky Lynch
2/1
Charlotte Flair
3/1
Bianca Belair
5/1
Asuka
550
Bayley
550
Shayna Baszler
550
Ronda Rousey
8/1
Alexa Bliss
10/1
Dakota Kai
10/1
Iyo Sky
10/1
Liv Morgan
14/1
Natalya
50/1
