New Betting Odds On WWE Royal Rumble Matches This Saturday

New betting odds have been released for the WWE Royal Rumble this Saturday, with specific odds for the Rumble matches themselves. They include the Iron Man (or woman) of the match and who gets the most eliminations. You can see the odds below, via BetOnline:

Ironman in the Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes

1/1

Sami Zayn

3/2

(+150)

Seth Rollins

3/1

Austin Theory

5/1

Kevin Owens

5/1

Montez Ford

5/1

Drew McIntyre

8/1

Finn Balor

9/1

Damien Priest

12/1

Sheamus

12/1

Gunther

20/1

Solo Sikoa

20/1

Matt Riddle

25/1

Dolph Ziggler

30/1

Ricochet

30/1

Karrion Kross

50/1

Ironwoman in the Royal Rumble Match

Liv Morgan

3/2

(+150)

Rhea Ripley

7/4

(+175)

Charlotte Flair

2/1

Raquel Rodriguez

9/4

(+225)

Becky Lynch

3/1

Bayley

7/2

(+350)

Asuka

4/1

Shayna Baszler

5/1

Bianca Belair

6/1

Alexa Bliss

7/1

Dakota Kai

7/1

Iyo Sky

7/1

Ronda Rousey

8/1

Natalya

10/1

Most Eliminations in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Solo Sikoa

3/2

(+150)

Brock Lesnar

2/1

Gunther

2/1

Sheamus

5/2

(+250)

Braun Strowman

3/1

Cody Rhodes

3/1

Drew McIntyre

3/1

Bobby Lashley

6/1

Karrion Kross

10/1

Kevin Owens

14/1

Seth Rollins

14/1

Matt Riddle

25/1

Montez Ford

25/1

Sami Zayn

25/1

Ricochet

33/1

Austin Theory

40/1

Dolph Ziggler

50/1

Most Elimination in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley

1/1

Raquel Rodriguez

140

Becky Lynch

2/1

Charlotte Flair

3/1

Bianca Belair

5/1

Asuka

550

Bayley

550

Shayna Baszler

550

Ronda Rousey

8/1

Alexa Bliss

10/1

Dakota Kai

10/1

Iyo Sky

10/1

Liv Morgan

14/1

Natalya

50/1