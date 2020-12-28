New Betting Odds Released For Who Will Be A Champion in WWE By The End Of 2021

Test your luck. New betting odds have been released for who will be one of the top four major champions in WWE by the end of 2021. You can find the odds below, sent to us by BetOnline.

Universal Champion at the End of 2021

Roman Reigns 2/5

Big E 4/1

Seth Rollins 5/1

Kevin Owens 10/1

Daniel Bryan 16/1

Otis 20/1

The Rock 20/1

Jey Uso 25/1

King Corbin 25/1

Lars Sullivan 25/1

Aleister Black 33/1

Murphy 33/1

Sami Zayn 33/1

WWE Champion at the End of 2021

Drew McIntyre 2/1

Brock Lesnar 3/1

AJ Styles 4/1

The Fiend 5/1

Keith Lee 6/1

Edge 8/1

Braun Strowman 12/1

Randy Orton 12/1

Riddle 14/1

Bobby Lashley 16/1

Samoa Joe 20/1

Jeff Hardy 25/1

Elias 33/1

Shane McMahon 100/1

Vince McMahon 100/1

Raw Women’s Champion at the End of 2021

Becky Lynch 2/1

Charlotte Flair 3/1

Alexa Bliss 4/1

Asuka 4/1

Shayna Baszler 6/1

Lacey Evans 16/1

Mandy Rose 16/1

Nia Jax 20/1

Peyton Royce 20/1

Dana Brooke 25/1

Lana 25/1

Naomi 25/1

Nikki Cross 25/1

Stephanie McMahon 50/1

Smackdown Women’s Champion at the End of 2021

Sasha Banks 3/2

Bianca Belair 5/2

Bayley 3/1

Carmella 8/1

Liv Morgan 20/1

Ruby Riott 20/1

Billie Kay 25/1

Mickie James 33/1

Natalya 33/1

Tamina 33/1