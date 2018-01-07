New Betting Odds For Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants: Ronda Rousey, Triple H, More

– Updated betting odds have been released for potential surprise entrants in both Royal Rumble matches, including the likes of Triple H and Ronda Rousey. You can see the list below, which give Dolph Ziggler and Ember Moon the best chances to show up in their respective matches. Triple H is at 1/2 odds, with Rousey at 4/7 odds.

Among the outliers for the men are Hulk Hogan (16/1 odds), Kevin Nash (also 16/1) and CM Punk (20/1). Women’s longshots are AJ Lee (8/1), Gail Kim (10/1) and Tamara “Sunny” Sytch (20/1):

Men’s Match:

Dolph Ziggler 1/9

Kane 1/9

Chris Jericho 3/10

Pete Dunne 1/2

Triple H 1/2

Andrade Cien Almas 4/6

Kilian Dain 5/6

Ricochet 5/6

Kassius Ohno evens

Mark Henry 6/5

Roderick Strong 5/4

Tyler Bate 6/4

Bubba Ray Dudley 3/1

Kenny Omega 7/2

MVP 10/3

Mick Foley 10/3

Austin Aries 7/2

Undertaker 4/1

Wade Barrett 4/1

Shawn Michaels 4/1

Booker T 4/1

Christian 5/1

Carlito 6/1

The Great Khali 6/1

X-Pac 7/1

Shaquille ONeal 8/1

Ryback 10/1

Edge 10/1

Hulk Hogan 16/1

Kevin Nash 16/1

CM Punk 20/1

Women’s Match:

Ember Moon 1/10

Billie Kay 1/8

Peyton Royce 1/8

Nikki Cross 1/7

Beth Phoenix 4/9

Nikki Bella 4/9

Ronda Rousey 4/7

Lita 4/6

Brie Bella 11/10

Eve Torres 15/8

Alundra Blayze 2/1

Melina 13/5

Layla 3/1

JoJo 10/3

Cameron 10/3

Renee Young 4/1

Kelly Kelly 2/1

Michelle McCool 4/1

Torrie Wilson 5/1

AJ Lee 8/1

Gail Kim 10/1

Sunny 20/1