New Betting Odds For Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants: Ronda Rousey, Triple H, More
– Updated betting odds have been released for potential surprise entrants in both Royal Rumble matches, including the likes of Triple H and Ronda Rousey. You can see the list below, which give Dolph Ziggler and Ember Moon the best chances to show up in their respective matches. Triple H is at 1/2 odds, with Rousey at 4/7 odds.
Among the outliers for the men are Hulk Hogan (16/1 odds), Kevin Nash (also 16/1) and CM Punk (20/1). Women’s longshots are AJ Lee (8/1), Gail Kim (10/1) and Tamara “Sunny” Sytch (20/1):
Men’s Match:
Dolph Ziggler 1/9
Kane 1/9
Chris Jericho 3/10
Pete Dunne 1/2
Triple H 1/2
Andrade Cien Almas 4/6
Kilian Dain 5/6
Ricochet 5/6
Kassius Ohno evens
Mark Henry 6/5
Roderick Strong 5/4
Tyler Bate 6/4
Bubba Ray Dudley 3/1
Kenny Omega 7/2
MVP 10/3
Mick Foley 10/3
Austin Aries 7/2
Undertaker 4/1
Wade Barrett 4/1
Shawn Michaels 4/1
Booker T 4/1
Christian 5/1
Carlito 6/1
The Great Khali 6/1
X-Pac 7/1
Shaquille ONeal 8/1
Ryback 10/1
Edge 10/1
Hulk Hogan 16/1
Kevin Nash 16/1
CM Punk 20/1
Women’s Match:
Ember Moon 1/10
Billie Kay 1/8
Peyton Royce 1/8
Nikki Cross 1/7
Beth Phoenix 4/9
Nikki Bella 4/9
Ronda Rousey 4/7
Lita 4/6
Brie Bella 11/10
Eve Torres 15/8
Alundra Blayze 2/1
Melina 13/5
Layla 3/1
JoJo 10/3
Cameron 10/3
Renee Young 4/1
Kelly Kelly 2/1
Michelle McCool 4/1
Torrie Wilson 5/1
AJ Lee 8/1
Gail Kim 10/1
Sunny 20/1