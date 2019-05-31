New Bill In California Could Impact WWE Wrestler Contracts

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a bill called the AB5 passed the California State Assembly on May 29 that could impact pro wrestling contracts, as it provides rules on the difference between an employee and an independent contractor. While that has been the subject of a debate in the wrestling world for some time, particularly when it comes to WWE, it recently came back into the spotlight after a segment on Last Week Tonight put the spotlight on the issue.

The bill would affect Uber and Amazon drivers, manicurists and exotic dancers, but could also affect those who work for companies like WWE, UFC and AEW. All those classified as employees would get labor protection, unemployment insurance, health care subsidies, paid parental leave, overtime pay, workmen’s comp and more. The bill states that independent contractors are workers who are “completely free of company control,” doing work that is not a “central part of the company’s business” and has an independent business in the same industry. This does not apply to wrestlers. This would likely mean that if wrestlers from WWE or AEW perform on shows in California, they would be considered employees.

The bill has yet to pass the state Senate. If and when it does that, the Governor would then sign it into law. It may also lead to similar bills getting introduced in other states.