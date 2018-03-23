wrestling / News
WWE News: New Blockers Trailer With John Cena Intro, More Ronda Rousey Training Videos, Story on Cedric Alexander’s Wrestlemania Journey
– Regal Cinemas has released a new trailer for the comedy Blockers with an exclusive intro from star John Cena.
– WWE.com has a new story looking at Cedric Alexander’s journey to Wrestlemania 34.
– More videos of Ronda Rousey training at the WWE Performance Center have arrived online.
As @RondaRousey prepares for #Wrestlemania, she fits in a sparring session with an old friend in @QoSBaszler. pic.twitter.com/acuWmSC1gP
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2018
Rousey will be on ESPN this Tuesday to promote Wrestlemania 34.