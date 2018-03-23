 

WWE News: New Blockers Trailer With John Cena Intro, More Ronda Rousey Training Videos, Story on Cedric Alexander’s Wrestlemania Journey

March 23, 2018
Blockers

– Regal Cinemas has released a new trailer for the comedy Blockers with an exclusive intro from star John Cena.

WWE.com has a new story looking at Cedric Alexander’s journey to Wrestlemania 34.

– More videos of Ronda Rousey training at the WWE Performance Center have arrived online.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/977218341747163143?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rousey will be on ESPN this Tuesday to promote Wrestlemania 34.

